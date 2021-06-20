Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC veteran Matt Brown rolled back the years with a stunning knockout of the year contender against Dhiego Lima.

The American, who has called out Nick and Nate Diaz, rocked the Brazilian with a left hook before putting him down and out with a big right hand which caught him bang on the chin.

It left the 32-year-old Brazilian, the brother of former Bellator champion Douglas Lima, out for the count and folded on the floor like a sacrificial lamb to the slaughter.

Brown's knockout of Lima at 3:02 of the second round earned him a 'Performance of the Night' bonus, which meant he earned an extra $50,000 for his efforts. It was the third such bonus of his career.

Speaking after his impressive win, Brown said: “I love the Diaz brothers, and of course it would be a big fight.

“That’s one of them fights like, if I took it, it wouldn’t be because I dislike the Diazes or anything. I would take it because it’s a big fight and I respect them.”

Brown and the Diaz brothers could be on a collision course to fight at the end of 2021. He has previously clashed with Nick, who has continuously been linked with a sensational return to the Octagon for a super fight with Jorge Masvidal.

But it's unlikely Brown will be next for Diaz with UFC president Dana White admitting he's not exactly sure what to do with Diaz once he's healthy enough to fight again.

As for Brown, 'The Immortal' wants to return to the Octagon as soon as possible.

“I love fighting – that’s all there is to it,” he added. “I just love fighting.

It’s just getting a camp together and putting all the pieces of the puzzle together.

That just takes more time, so that’s what determines when I’m able to fight, not as much my desire – because my desire is there.

"I want to come in and do that to a lot of people, what I did tonight.”

