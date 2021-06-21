WWE Hell in a Cell is in the books, and if things go to plan, it will be the final pay-per-view airing from inside The Thunderdome.

For 15 months (barring WrestleMania 37), every event has taken place behind closed doors, but that's set to change in July.

WWE will be returning to their live touring schedule in just a few weeks, with Money in the Bank the first PPV expected to welcome fans back.

But we're getting ahead of ourselves, because there will be plenty of fallout from Sunday's brilliant Hell in a Cell event to work through first.

Seven matches were on the stacked card and two of those took place inside the imposing structure.

Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre - inside the cell - was the main event, as The Scottish Warrior had one final chance to battle The All Mighty and reclaim his WWE Championship.

Even before those two WWE Superstars took centre stage, Bianca Belair and Bayley threatened to steal the show in their SmackDown Women's Title bout.

So let's get into it. Check out the full results from WWE Hell in a Cell below:

1. Natalya def. Mandy Rose by submission (pre-show)

2. Bianca Belair def. Bayley to RETAIN the SmackDown Women's Championship inside Hell in a Cell

3. Seth Rollins def. Cesaro

4. Alexa Bliss def. Shayna Baszler

5. Sami Zayn def. Kevin Owens

6. Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley by DISQUALIFICATION - Ripley RETAINS the RAW Women's Championship and beats down Flair following the match

7. Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre to RETAIN the WWE Championship after interference from MVP (this was McIntyre's 'last chance' at winning the title)

What a night inside The ThunderDome, Hell in a Cell certainly didn't disappoint... roll on Money in the Bank!

Catch all the fallout from WWE Hell in a Cell on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, airing live in the UK on BT Sport.

