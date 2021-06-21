Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United want to make Paul Pogba the highest-paid player in Premier League history.

The 28-year-old, who is currently starring for France at Euro 2020, is entering the final 12 months of his contract and United are desperate to keep him at Old Trafford.

Pogba would have been a free agent this summer but the Red Devils triggered the one-year option on his contract in October 2020, extending his deal until 2022 in the process.

The World Cup winner has flirted with the idea of leaving Man Utd on numerous occasions in recent years but his current employers will offer him an astronomical amount of money to convince him to stay.

Paul Pogba to become PL's highest-paid player?

This is according to The Sun, who understand that United are willing to hand Pogba a deal worth £104 million over the next five years.

This works out at a staggering £400,000 a week - a significant increase on his current £290,000-a-week salary.

United’s current top earner is goalkeeper David de Gea, who pockets a cool £375,000-a-week.

The Spaniard is the Premier League’s second-biggest earner behind Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, who is reportedly on a monstrous £385,000-a-week.

But Pogba would become the first player in Premier League history to earn over £400,000-a-week if he accepts United’s lucrative offer.

Pogba edging closer to signing new United contract?

The Sun add that United will wait until after the Euros before finalising the structure of his new terms.

As for whether Pogba will put pen to paper on a new deal, the same outlet say the early noises between both camps have been positive regarding a potential agreement.

However, if he inspires France to glory at Euro 2020, there’s every chance that the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain will attempt to convince Pogba and his notorious agent Mino Raiola to embark on a new adventure away from England.

Pogba has struggled for consistency at Man Utd

Pogba has blown hot and cold for Man Utd since returning to the club from Juventus in 2016 but, on his day, is undoubtedly one of the world’s best central midfielders.

The France star has played 199 times for United during his second spell at the Theatre of Dreams, scoring 38 goals.

He’s helped the Red Devils win the Europa League and EFL Cup over the past five years but was signed for a record-breaking £89 million fee to inspire the club to glory in the biggest competitions.

In the eyes of some United fans, the jury remains firmly out over their big-money midfielder.

