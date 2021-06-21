Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Just two weeks ago, Jon Rahm suffered a devastating setback when he was forced to withdraw from the USPGA Memorial tournament in Ohio due to a positive COVID-19 test.

At the time he was told of the result, Rahm was leading the field by six shots and was an odds-on favourite to win the event, together with $1.67 million in prize money.

The Spaniard bounced back in fine style on Sunday, though, as he produced a dazzling finish to win the US Open at Torrey Pines - landing his first major title in the process.

Rahm nailed a 25-foot putt at the penultimate hole to record a birdie, before repeating the dose at the 18th to overhaul long-time leader Louis Oosthuizen and claim victory. In total, the 26-year-old's final round of 67 included five birdie putts.

Rahm could barely hide his glee at the quality of his final day performance, regularly fist-pumping to the crowd in San Diego. His magnificent performance in the latter stages saw him finish on six-under for the tournament, pipping Oosthuizen to the trophy by just one stroke.

As fondly as Rahm will remember the day, it was one to forget for Oosthuizen. A series of errors caused the South African's challenge to falter badly at just the wrong time, forcing the 38-year-old into the runner-up spot at a major for the sixth time in his career.

"I'm a big believer in karma and after what happened a couple of weeks ago, I stayed really positive knowing that big things were coming," said Rahm following his scintillating victory, per BBC Sport.

"I didn't know what it was going to be but I knew we were coming to a special place. I got my breakthrough win here and it's a very special place for my family.

"The fact my parents were able to come, I got out of Covid protocol early, I just felt like the stars were aligning."

Rahm became a father for the first time in April. Fittingly, on Father's Day, he celebrated his moment of triumph alongside his wife Kelley and newborn son Kepa.

"You have no idea what this means right now," he said to his son after his win was confirmed. "You will soon enough."

Rahm's success this weekend marks the first-ever victory in the US Open for a Spanish player and the newly-crowned champion was quick to dedicate his trophy to his late countryman Seve Ballesteros.

The legendary Ballesteros, who passed away just over a decade ago due to brain cancer, won five major titles during his career. However, he never managed to add the US Open to his list of accomplishments.

"I knew my best golf was to come and I have a hard time explaining what just happened because I can't believe I made the last two putts and I'm the first Spanish player to win the US Open," Rahm explained to the media.

"This is definitely for Seve - I know he tried a lot, I know he wanted to win this one most of all."

A whirlwind fortnight, then, ends on a high note for Rahm.

Only in his mid-20s, he will surely add many more major titles to his name over the coming years.

