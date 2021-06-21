Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nonito Donaire has heaped praise on Naoya Inoue for the unified bantamweight world champion's 'incredible' knockout victory over Michael Dasmarinas.

Bangar's very own 'Hot 'N' Spicy' was sent to the US to be the Japanese 28-year-old's latest victim after 18 one-sided knockout wins to introduce him to an American audience.

The 33-year-old Dasmarinas was destroyed by a devastating left hook which confirmed Inoue is deserving of all the hype.

The Japanese knockout artist had a brilliant start when he caught Dasmarinas with a crisp left hook that dropped him to the floor for the first time on the night.

And Inoue didn't let his foot off the gas as he battered him from pillar to post before brutalising him with the exact same shot to the ribs that folded him into the canvas and forced the referee to wave the fight off.

Inoue immediately shifted his attention to a rematch with Donaire with the goal of unifying the bantamweight division by the end of 2021.

Donaire, who was sat ringside, told FightHype.com that he welcomes the challenge of knocking off one of boxing's best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

As well as praising Inoue, Donaire also singled out Dasmarinas for special praise.

“I felt those shots before, and I know how much they hurt," Donaire said to FightHype.com. "I got to give it to Dasmarinas.

"Even though he was outgunned and outpowered, he still tried to figure it out.

"Even though he was overpowered and all that stuff, so I got to give a big credit to Dasmarinas for all that. But Inoue, I know, he has all that power."

The Filipino Flash also said he hopes the pair will compete again before the year is up.

"You got to understand that in the eye of the storm is the perfect home," he added. "You got to find that distance and timing.

"If he has the ability to take advantage, power is going to be key, as you can see in today’s fight."

Seven months removed from knocking out Jason Moloney, Inoue dispatched Dasmarinas with a left hook reminiscent of Julio Cesar Chavez and the 38-year-old has also given 'The Monster' full credit for his performance.

He continued: "Inoue is an incredible puncher, I’ve felt those punches before, and I’m also an incredible puncher.

"I got to give big respect for both guys who came out there. I think he was a lot stronger today, but I think because he couldn’t use that towards me.

"But he showed a lot of power and how much power that he has when he has an advantage. I thought he looked really good today."

