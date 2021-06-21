KSI accepts Austin McBroom's challenge in possible YouTube vs TikTok Boxing follow-up

YouTuber turned music artist KSI appears to have accepted a challenge from Austin McBroom and could go head to head in the squared circle.

The 28-year-old social media giant has done just about everything imaginable, thanks to the new world of online entertainment that took off during the mid-2010s.

Because of this, he was one of the first influencers to step into the boxing ring as part of a white-collar event against Joe Weller, before a double-header with Logan Paul in the UK and in the United States, with the latter being billed as a professional event.

As a result of its phenomenal success at the box office, other YouTubers and TikTokers have opted to go down the same route to settle differences in the ring. McBroom was part of the main attraction alongside Bryce Hall during the YouTube vs TikTok Boxing event a few weeks ago, where he came out on top with a stoppage during the five-round bout.

This has led McBroom to take actions of his own and possibly take his boxing game to the next level with bigger fights in the future.

KSI accepts McBroom challenge

While KSI was celebrating his 28th birthday, McBroom reached out to the fellow YouTuber to wish him all the best, while challenging him to step into the ring for his next fight.

McBroom simply commented "I'm ready when you are," while screenshotting a news snippet that stated that both men had agreed in a future bout.

In his usual witty manner, KSI replied on his Instagram story by saying the fight would be an "easy warm-up" while playing down the challenge that McBroom offers.

Both KSI and McBroom have a vast fanbase which has shocked many famous faces in the world of boxing - simply by how many tickets end up being sold for these events.

It is likely that the fight will be a professional one, and whether the likes of Eddie Hearn will get themselves involved once more, remains to be seen.

