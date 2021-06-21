The first group reached its conclusion on Sunday as Italy, Wales, Switzerland and Turkey played their final fixture of Group A.

With Italy's place in the last-16 already confirmed, Roberto Mancini made eight changes to the side that faced Wales but the shake up took nothing away from the fluidity that characterised their opening two fixtures.

Italy clinched a thoroughly deserved 1-0 win over Wales courtesy of Matteo Pessina's deft first-half strike, while Switzerland gave themselves a fighting chance of qualifying by finishing in third place with a 3-1 win over Turkey.

Those were the key headlines from day ten of Euro 2020, but what else might you have missed from the day's action.

Here, GIVEMESPORT round up five key things that may have slipped your notice.

Marco Verratti masterclass in stats

Anyone who watched the Italy vs Wales game will be firmly aware of just how brilliant Marco Verratti was following his return from injury.

It was a genuinely world-class display from the midfield metronome, who was a hub of creativity and a clear level above.

And the stats were there to back that feeling up, with Verratti completing the most touches, passes, tackles and chances created of anyone else on the pitch.

Italy players singing Notti Magiche (magical nights)

The Italian players have received warm acclaim for their unbridled passion when belting out the national anthem pre-game, and they were once again in good voice last night after securing top spot in Group A.

In a video posted on the Italian side's YouTube channel, the players can be seen singing Notti Magiche (magical nights), which was the anthem of Italia '90, after returning to the team hotel.

Remo Frueler's outrageous skill

The official Uefa Euro 2020 Twitter account continue to post out a skill of the day clip via their channel and Switzerland's Remo Frueler got the vote on Sunday.

The Atalanta midfielder was backed into a corner but navigated his way out of the cul-de-sac with a smart backheel skill to bypass his opposite number.

You can see the clip below:

İrfan Can Kahveci scores Goal of the Round contender

Turkey were dubbed as the dark horses of the tournament but wilted on the grand occasion and exit the competition without a single point and just one goal to show for their efforts.

However, İrfan Can Kahveci's strike against Switzerland was a real beauty from the edge of the box that was labelled a Goal of the Round contender by Euro 2020's Twitter channel.

Ethan Ampadu makes Euros history

Chelsea prodigy Ethan Ampadu received a dubious red card during Wales' 1-0 defeat against Italy and, aged just 20 years and 279 days old, became the youngest player in Euros history to be shown a straight red.

