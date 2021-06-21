Lewis Hamilton has made a worrying prediction for his title defence in saying that Red Bull and Max Verstappen are just too quick to be beaten at the moment.

The Dutchman now leads the Drivers' standings by 12 points after taking the win at the French Grand Prix on Sunday, at a circuit that Mercedes have dominated at since 2018.

Indeed, if that wasn't a sign that the tables have turned in the sport then nothing will be, and it's clear that Hamilton is growing concerned about Mercedes' status as the current top force in the sport - something they've had since 2014.

Speaking after the chequered flag, he said in the post-race press conference that the Silver Arrows need to find out where they're lacking compared to Red Bull and improve fast:

“Those guys are just too quick now.

“They have taken a big step this weekend. We are losing three-and-a-half tenths just on the straights, so I think they have made some sort of improvement.

“We’ve got to figure out whether it’s just rear wing or engine. Either way, we’ve got to improve.

“If he hadn’t made a mistake in the beginning, the result would have been the same.

We are quite slow in a straight line.”

It's obviously not time for panic stations just yet at Mercedes but there is clear concern that they are no longer the team to beat in the sport, particularly now we've seen Red Bull take their street circuit form from the last couple of races back to a more conventional circuit in Paul Ricard.

The Mercs are really up against it this year, and it's going to be great watching them trying to wrestle back supremacy this season.

