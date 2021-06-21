Nico Rosberg seized the opportunity to amusingly stir things up between Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly after Sunday afternoon's French Grand Prix.

The race itself was won by Max Verstappen after an engrossing battle between Red Bull and Mercedes played out for the full duration of the Grand Prix.

There were good battles up and down the field, however, as Circuit Paul Ricard managed to shake off fears of a boring race with what was actually a very decent watch indeed.

Certainly, Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly's fight was entertaining on-track, too, as the Frenchman defended stoutly from the McLaren driver, prompting Norris to label him an idiot over the radio.

Of course, tensions run high when you're travelling at nearly 200mph and fighting for points and post-race, the pair seemed more than happy enough in each other's company as they spoke to Sky to discuss the incident.

Ever the opportunist, though, Rosberg still took his chance to try and stir things up a little, light-heartedly it must be said, during the interview.

See how it all played out here, courtesy of Sky Sports F1 on Twitter:

