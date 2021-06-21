Allyson Felix: A look back at her career as she qualifies for fifth Olympics

Athletics legend Allyson Felix has qualified for her fifth Olympic Games after her second-place finish at the US Trials.

The 35-year-old clocked a time of 50.02 during the 400m and will be on the plane to Tokyo this summer with the aim to build on her impressive nine medals.

Felix made her Olympic debut as a teenager and will return to the world stage as a mother. Here's the USA icon's journey over the years...

Youth Championships and Athens 2004

In the lead-up to her Olympic portfolio, Felix won two gold medals at the World Youth Championships in 2001. The tournament in Hungary put the runner on the map as she dominated in the 100m and medley relay events. From there, she would go on to compete in the World Junior Championships and the Pan American Games before her Olympic debut in 2004.

At the age of 18, Felix featured in her first ever Olympic Games – taking to the track in Athens back in 2004. She marked the start of her career on the world stage by winning silver in the 200m sprint. Little did the teenager know, she would be constantly bettering her record at each Olympics to come.

First Olympic gold

Four years later, at the Beijing Games in 2008, Felix scooped her first ever Olympic gold thanks to her efforts in the USA's 4x400m relay win.

Alongside Mary Wineberg, Monique Henderson, and Sanya Richards, Felix added to her nation's second-place finish overall in the medal tally. The USA rounded off their 2008 Olympic campaign with 36 golds, 39 silvers, and 37 bronze medals for the tournament.

Felix also earned another silver medal in Beijing, after finishing with a time of 21.93 in the 200m event.

Goldrush in London

A trip across the pond to the 2012 Olympics would prove to be Felix's best campaign for more than one reason. Not only did the track star finish with a personal best of three gold medals, but the USA would go on to finish above all other nations in the medal table.

Felix's start to the 2012 Olympics was a slow one, finishing fifth in the 100m sprint. However, from there, she would go on to make history. The then 27-year-old won gold in the 200m, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay, becoming the first American woman to win three gold medals in athletics events since Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988.

Felix set another record during the 4x100m relay, smashing the fastest time set by East Germany in 1985 – a record set before she was even born.

Taking the medal count to nine

Two more successful runs in the relays saw Felix win another two gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The USA once again dominated in the team events, before Felix won an individual silver in the 400m.

This took her overall medal count to a whopping nine at the Olympics, which spurred her on in the World Championships the following year.

After winning three medals, Felix equalled Merlene Ottey's and Usain Bolt's medal tally of 14, to become the most decorated athlete in World Championships history.

With Tokyo now in sight, Felix will be looking to add even more gold to her cabinet and see out her Olympic career with a bang.

News Now - Sport News