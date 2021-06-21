West Bromwich Albion transfer news: Baggies weighing up swoop for Stoke midfielder Sam Clucas

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to secure an immediate return to the Premier League next year following what was a disappointing 2020/21 campaign.

However, in order to give themselves the best opportunity of achieving this particular goal, it is imperative that the Baggies nail their transfer recruitment this summer.

Whereas West Brom will be tempted to splash the cash between now and August, they cannot afford to blow a considerable chunk of their budget on one player.

Furthermore, it could be argued that the Baggies may also have to resolve the futures of Sam Johnstone and Matheus Pereira before drafting in some fresh faces.

Both players have been linked with several Premier League sides in recent weeks after delivering a number of impressive displays at this level last season.

With Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Okay Yokoslu both set to leave the club when their respective loan spells expire later this month, West Brom may need to bolster their options in central midfield.

Taking this into consideration, it is hardly a surprise that the Baggies are seemingly interested in securing the services of a player who knows exactly what it takes to thrive at this level.

According to Football Insider, West Brom are reportedly keeping tabs on Stoke City midfielder Sam Clucas ahead of a potential swoop.

It is understood that the Potters will be willing to part ways with the 30-year-old if a club match their £3m valuation.

Stoke are looking to cut their wage bill by launching an overhaul of their squad in the coming months.

Clucas was limited to just 24 appearances in the Championship last season as he was forced to watch on from the sidelines after undergoing a hernia operation in February.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be somewhat of a shrewd move by West Brom if they are willing to splash the cash on Clucas as he clearly possesses a great deal of talent.

Despite struggling with his fitness last season, the midfielder still managed to provide five direct goal contributions in the Championship as he averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.81.

Certainly no stranger to life in this division, Clucas has featured on 141 occasions at this level during his career and thus would unquestionably add some experience to West Brom's midfield.

Providing that the midfielder is able to avoid injury next season, there is no reason why he cannot play a key role for the Baggies in the second-tier if they do indeed decide to sign him from Stoke.

