No More Heroes 3: Gameplay Demo Revealed

Gaming fans are excited for the upcoming release of No More Heroes 3 and their excitement will continue to build following the release of a gameplay demo.

The slash and dash action adventure game has been a hugely successful franchise and the third game will be released on the Nintendo Switch.

Developers Grasshopper Manufacture have endured an 11-year break since and you play as well-known hero Travis Touchdown and this time you have to fight off an alien invasion.

With the game arriving soon, we have all the information you need to know about the game.

Many fans of the franchise were not happy as there was no information around a release date for the game; we only knew that it was coming out in 2021.

However, they were very pleased to see the gameplay video reveal over 20 minutes of fresh content to showcase what some of the game would have to offer.

The gameplay shows Travis Touchdown slashing swarms of aliens and fans were rewarded with an insight into what some of the world will look like.

It also showed a lot of content around what some of the aliens and enemies will look like that you will be fighting.

There are not many games of this style out right now, so this is a great chance to make No More Heroes 3 as one of the most popular games of this year.

Hopefully fans will have a bearing as to when the game is going to be released this calendar year sooner rather than later. It is highly anticipated and the gameplay demo has given gaming fans very promising glimpses of what it has to offer.

