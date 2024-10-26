Ange Postecoglou must make the brutal decision to drop James Maddison from the Tottenham starting lineup when they face off with Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs have been a team in form of late, winning seven of their last eight contests in all competitions, though they still currently sit eighth in the Premier League table having won four, drawn one and lost three, including a 3-2 defeat to Brighton having led by two goals at the half.

But one of their standout performers, Dejan Kulusevski, has looked far more comfortable when operating in the No. 10 position currently held by Maddison, bringing a greater balance to the team when deployed in that role.

Kulusevski Should Start Over Maddison

The Swede has been one of Spurs' standouts this season

While both Maddison and Kulusevski are players who have hit the ground running this season, an argument can be made that only one should be on the pitch at any given time.

The Swede has impressed more to start the 2024/25 campaign, where he was hailed as 'outstanding' by former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor after his performance in their 3-0 thumping of Manchester United earlier in the season.

Maddison vs Kulusevski - 2024/25 Premier League Statistical Comparison Statistic Maddison Kulusevski Appearances 8 8 Minutes Played 608 618 Goals 2 2 Assists 3 1 Shots Per 90 2.21 2.32 Expected Goals Per 90 0.31 0.19

Having been deployed in both the centre of midfield and as the team's centre-forward when both Dominic Solanke and Richarlison were absent, Kulusevski has been far more effective when sitting behind the striker and dictating the attacking play, which has seen him rated a 7.77, per WhoScored, when in the No. 10 role. In comparison, Maddison has registered a 6.73 rating in the same position.

Furthermore, when Kulusevski is playing in the middle of the park, he brings more stability and balance to the midfield, as exemplified by last weekend's 4-1 destruction of West Ham, when Spurs went on to score three second-half goals after Maddison was subbed off at the half with Kulusevski in a midfield three with Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr behind him.

With Kulusevski's fine form, Postecoglou faces a tough decision on who to select, and where, in his starting lineup, but he would much rather have competition for places than none at all.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, FBRef and WhoScored.com - accurate as of 26/10/2024.