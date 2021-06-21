Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

This is the shocking moment a boxing match was swiftly brought to an end when a pro boxer repeatedly STOMPED on his opponent's head.

Saul Farah (72-26-3, 62 KOs), 38, of Santa Ana del Yacuma, Bolivia, appeared to be on the brink of being stopped by Pedro Tabares when the shocking incident - shown below - took place.

The fight was finely poised at first until Tabares began to assert his dominance and take control of the contest.

But halfway through the sixth round the red mist descended on the Bolivian, and he delivered some brutal ground and pound to the head of his downed opponent, much to the disgust of Farah's extremely vocal fans.

The referee quickly raced in to call a stop to the contest and pulled Tabares away from the prone body of his opponent as the debutant tried his best to separate his head from his shoulders.

Farah was announced the winner as he stumbled back to his corner nursing his battered head.

It handed 'El Fenix Asesino' (The Assassin Phoenix) his second straight victory since losing to Marcos Kenny Viscarra in November 2020, but it won't have been the way he will have wanted it to end.

The former interim WBC Latino heavyweight champion was struggling big time in the squared circle before the moment of madness, and was floored just moments before the fight was waved off.

Reduno reports that the build-up to that bout was marred by bad blood and trash talk between the two fighters, which then spilled out into the ring, but that is no excuse for the frankly appalling scenes on Sunday night.

In any case, it's one of the most disgusting acts of violence you're likely to see.

Farah moves to 4-2 over his last six fights with 2 KOs, and makes amends for his defeat to a far smaller opponent in Viscarra last year.

Speaking after the fight, he said: "I give him revenge here or in China, as long as the Bolivian Boxing Federation approves it."

