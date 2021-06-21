Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Although he got the better of him in many Clasicos, Barcelona icon Lionel Messi will still be relieved to see the back of Real Madrid rival Sergio Ramos.

Ramos has left Madrid after 16 seasons at the Bernabeu after failing to reach an agreement with the Spanish giants regarding a contract extension.

The legendary defender, 35, is likely to resume his career away from La Liga. Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs reportedly interested in signing the centre-back.

The surprise news of Ramos’s departure would have been music to the ears of everyone associated with Barça, including Messi.

The Argentine is expected to put pen to paper on a contract extension at Camp Nou following months of speculation over his future.

Messi's cold reaction after Ramos's horror challenge in 2010

Messi found himself on the receiving end of some brutal challenges by Ramos over the years.

One of the most savage challenges was committed during Real Madrid’s infamous 5-0 defeat away at Camp Nou back in November 2010.

When the brilliant Messi dribbled towards the Madrid goal in search of a sixth Barcelona goal in stoppage-time, Ramos kicked the South American up into the air with one of the most cynical fouls you’re likely to see.

Ramos then shoved his international teammate Carles Puyol in the face before being shown a straight red card.

After receiving treatment, Messi slowly walked off the pitch while looking at the scoreboard as the Camp Nou crowd chanted his name in unison.

The expressions on the faces of Cristiano Ronaldo and Madrid boss Jose Mourinho said it all.

It’s been described as “one of the coldest moments in football history” by Messi on a clip which has gone viral on Twitter.

You can watch it here…

El Clasico's peak years

This really was El Clasico at its peak.

World-class players all over the pitch, including arguably the two greatest footballers of all time, managed by Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.

El Clasico doesn’t have the same feel to it these days and the fixture will probably be even less hostile next season now that Ramos is moving on to pastures new.

But at least we’ll always be left with some unforgettable memories.

