Apex Legends Tier List: Best all-round characters to use, including Valkyrie

Apex Legends is deep into Season 9 and the Legacy chapter of the successful battle royale series.

Since the game was initially released back in February 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, the franchise has amassed over 100 million active players in such a short space of time.

EA's entrance into this genre of gaming has seen provide a game that has competed with the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone with its popularity growing every month.

Each DLC has provided a mass of new characters that have joined the Apex roster, alongside those that have been available since its launch. As a result, it is quite easy to dip in and out of the game over a period of time without noticing a great deal of chance, as far as the characters are concerned.

With this in mind, we have opted to judge how good each character is and take their offensive, defensive, support and recon abilities into account to determine the best all-rounders.

Apex Legends Tier List

We have divided the characters in Apex into the following categories:

Superior

Solid

Average

Weak

While some of these tiers may be harsh to some, and generous to others, here is who we think ranks in these particular tiers:

Superior

Bloodhound

Gibraltar

Wraith

Strong

Pathfinder

Octane

Valkyrie

Good

Loba

Lifeline

Mirage

Average

Bangalore

Wattson

Revenant

Weak

Rampart

Fuse

Caustic

As ever, these tiers will fluctuate over time depending on what patch notes EA release along with weapon or character nerfs or buffs. While it is not an easy task ranking the ability of each character with it being so subjective, this is evaluated on their overall abilities.

For example, Caustic used to be particularly strong in previous seasons but is now considered weak because of how easy it is to see through his gas and is deemed more irritating rather than scary - like he was at the start of Season 8.

While the likes of Gibraltar and Bloodhound, who have been in the game since day one, still retain a lot of their tactical qualities as well as well-balanced attacking and defensive qualities which make them two of the best characters right now.

With each new season, this tier list will be updated so stick with us to see how this changes in the coming weeks.

