Birmingham City transfer news: Lee Bowyer set to make call on 24-year-old's Blues future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After guiding his side to safety in the Championship last season, Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer will be aiming to achieve a relative amount of success in this division in the upcoming campaign.

With the Blues no longer under a transfer embargo, it will be intriguing to see what approach they take when it comes to recruitment this summer.

Whilst it is unlikely that Birmingham will be willing to splash the cash on a host of players this summer in the current financial climate, Bowyer will still fancy his chances of assembling a squad which is capable of pushing forward in this division.

However, before the Blues boss focuses on incomings, he may first have to resolve the future of a player who has struggled for consistency since joining the club earlier this year.

According to page 65 of the print edition of The Sun on Sunday, Birmingham are reportedly willing to let Sam Cosgrove depart on a temporary basis for the 2021/22 campaign.

The forward, whose current deal at St Andrew's is set to run until 2024, is understood to be attracting interest from League One side Ipswich Town.

After being signed by Birmingham for a fee believed to be in the region of £2m, Cosgrove ultimately failed to live to expectations in the Championship as he failed to open his goal-scoring account despite making 12 appearances for the club.

Currently behind Lukas Jutkiewicz and Scott Hogan in the pecking order at St Andrew's, the forward may find it difficult to force his way into the Blues' starting eleven next season.

1 of 20 Who won the 2020/21 Premier League title? Liverpool Manchester United Manchester City Chelsea

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Cosgrove has yet to adapt to life in the Championship, it would be somewhat of a shock if Birmingham decide to loan him out this summer due to the fact that the club spent a considerable amount of money to secure his services in January.

Whereas the 24-year-old has yet to replicate the displays which saw him net 47 goals in 103 appearances for Aberdeen, he could potentially thrive under the guidance of Bowyer who has had a profound impact on the club's players since his arrival.

By fighting for his place at Birmingham, Cosgrove may emerge as a valuable asset for the club as they look to build upon last season's renaissance.

However, if the Blues are unable to provide the forward with the guarantee of regular first-team football, it may be worth loaning him out to a team in a lower division as it could do wonders for his development.

Read More - Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

News Now - Sport News