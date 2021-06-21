Leeds transfer latest: Copa America star 'unconvinced' about Elland Road move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez is not convinced about a move to Leeds this summer, as reported by Calciomercato.

What's the latest transfer news on Nandez?

Leeds tried to sign Nandez to no avail last year, and they continue to be linked with trying to bring the 25-year-old over to Elland Road.

However, Nandez, who is also reportedly wanted by Serie A champions Inter Milan, is not sure about a move to the Premier League outfit, and is due to decide his future once the ongoing Copa America finishes.

How has Nandez fared at the Copa America so far?

Nandez is currently away on international duty with Uruguay, who kicked off their Copa America campaign over the weekend.

The all-action midfielder did not start the game against Argentina, but he did come off the bench at half-time to win his 37th cap.

He was unable to turn the game back in Uruguay's favour, though, as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat thanks to Guido Rodriguez's first half strike.

Have Leeds missed out on another long-term target recently?

Last week, it was revealed that Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has decided to join Atletico Madrid this summer, and that move is expected to be formally announced shortly.

Leeds have been linked with De Paul, who is also playing in the Copa America at the moment, in recent transfer windows, but they now look almost certain to miss out on the Argentinian playmaker.

It seems that Nandez is also having doubts about moving to Yorkshire, so Leeds are in real danger of missing out on two long-term transfer targets in quick succession.

Are Leeds about to let another transfer target slip through their grasp?

It appears that could be the case.

Seeing De Paul choose Atletico recently will have been a blow for Leeds, given that they had been interested in the player for some time. Now, exactly the same thing could be about to happen with Nandez.

Marcelo Bielsa's men have also been linked with Napoli's Eljif Elmas and Fulham's Harrison Reed as they look to add to their midfield options in the current transfer window, suggesting that they do have back-up targets in place.

However, Elmas is still only 21 and relatively unproven after only starting three league games this term, while Reed has just been relegated from the Premier League, so there may be questions about whether he would actually improve Leeds' squad.

On the other hand, De Paul and Nandez are both established internationals, who have performed at the highest level for a number of years, indicating that they would have been ideal signings for Marcelo Bielsa.

Instead, it looks like Leeds could miss out on both of them, which would certainly be a setback as the side look to push on next year after an exceptional 2020/21 campaign.

