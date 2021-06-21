Ebony Salmon: English star scores stunning solo goal on NWSL debut

Former Bristol City striker Ebony Salmon made a remarkable start to her career in the National Women’s Soccer League –– scoring the winner for Racing Louisville against the Houston Dash just a minute after coming on for her debut as a second-half substitute.

Salmon signed for the new NWSL expansion franchise back in May, having scored six goals in the Women’s Super League last season.

The 20-year-old was not part of the squad for Louisville’s first four games this campaign but was named on the bench against the Dash yesterday.

With the score tied at 0-0 after 71 minutes, head coach Christy Holly called upon the youngster to try and make an immediate impact.

And the English prodigy did just that. Immediately after entering the fray, Salmon picked up a pocket of space on the edge of the box and received the ball to feet from Savannah McCaskill. As four defenders surrounded the forward, the future star jinked her way past them all before firing the ball into the bottom right corner.

It was a goal that Bristol City fans had become accustomed to seeing from the highly-rated teenager and one that well and truly announced her to the US audience.

Salmon had been linked with a number of WSL clubs, but it was the lure of playing in one of the biggest and most competitive leagues in women’s football that eventually secured her signature.

The goal was also crucial in the context of Racing Louisville’s season. Humbling defeats against the Portland Thorns and the North Carolina Courage had come in the two games prior and this win was a huge momentum booster that shifted Holly’s side back up to seventh.

So is Salmon guaranteed a starting spot from now on? Louisville may be playing in the NWSL for the first time, but they have assembled a formidable squad. Former Manchester City defender Gemma Bonner offers defensive stability, while veteran Japanese forward Yuki Nagasato is still capable of playing at the highest level.

Nonetheless, Salmon looks to have all the credentials of a world-class striker. Although Kizer looks to be a solid option up front, the English star looks to be the player who can take the team to the next level.

