Portsmouth transfer news: Pompey weighing up swoop for Premier League shot-stopper

With the dust having now settled from what was a disappointing end to the previous campaign, Portsmouth will be looking to push on under the guidance of manager Danny Cowley later this year.

The 42-year-old has already decided to make drastic changes to his squad by parting ways with a host of players as he starts to prepare for next season.

Considering that Portsmouth are set to wave goodbye to Taylor Seymour and Duncan Turnbull when their current deals expire at the end of June, they are currently short of options in the goalkeeping position.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Craig MacGillvray is also expected to leave Pompey after the club recently opted against exercising the one-year option in his contract.

Having kicked off his summer transfer business by signing Liam Vincent from Bromley, Cowley may now be about to bolster his squad by drafting in an individual who featured regularly at this level last season.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Pompey are reportedly keeping tabs on Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu ahead of a potential swoop this summer.

Whilst the Premier League champions are not looking to sell the 19-year-old, they could be willing to let the shot-stopper leave on a temporary basis.

Although Portsmouth will be confident that they can seal a deal for Bazunu, they are set to face competition from Burton Albion for his signature.

Loaned out by City to Rochdale during the previous campaign, the keeper went on to make 29 appearances for the club in League One.

However, despite starting the year as the club's first-choice keeper, Bazunu was forced to watch on from the sidelines during the closing stages of the season after falling behind Jay Lynch in the pecking order at Crown Oil Arena.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whereas Cowley unquestionably needs to drafts in a new keeper between now and August, it could be argued that a move for Bazunu may turn out to be an error.

Although he did illustrate glimpses of his talent last season, the Republic of Ireland international was only able to keep four clean-sheets in League One as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.38.

With Portsmouth looking to challenge for promotion next year, they ought to be targeting a shot-stopper who possesses a great deal of experience at this level instead of taking a risk on Bazunu.

By nailing his recruitment this summer, there is no reason why Cowley cannot help his side achieve this aforementioned goal.

