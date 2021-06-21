Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chan Sung Jung has called out Max Holloway after beating Hawaiian native Dan Ige on a unanimous points decision in the main event of UFC Vegas 29 on Saturday night.

'The Korean Zombie', taken to five rounds for the sixth time in his professional career after 14 previous stoppage wins, maintained his fourth spot in the UFC featherweight rankings.

After securing his first win since 2019, the 23-fight veteran issued a challenge to former 145-pound champ Holloway, which was positively received by UFC fans, with some calling for it to be booked immediately on social media.

“Max, he doesn’t have punching power, but I have punching power," Jung said at the UFC post-fight press conference.

Holloway, who was recently forced to pull out of July's fight with Yair Rodriguez, has yet to reply after Jung's taunt garnered thousands of views in just a few hours.

1 of 20 Can you get 20/20 on our random UFC fighters quiz? We doubt it... BJ Penn Callan Potter Jens Pulver Ross Pearson

Jung (17-6), of Seoul, South Korea, has three previous fights against former UFC champions at featherweight, with wins over Frankie Edgar and Dustin Poirier separated by a defeat to Jose Aldo - his one and only world title fight, in August 2013.

“This fight really gave me the confidence that I can mix it up and I can be the world champion,” he added. “Definitely I want a title shot first.

"If I can’t get a title shot then I’m willing to fight Max, but I respect Yair and don’t want to do the way of kind of jumping between those two when they were already set to fight.”

On a busy night, Casey O'Neill pulled off a stunning third-round submission to upset Lara Procopio, while in the co-main event, Moldovan-Ukrainian MMA fighter Sergey Spivak dominated UFC veteran Aleksei Oleinik as he coasted to a unanimous points win to keep his title ambitions intact.

After a successful debut O'Neill, who fights out of Australia but originally hails from Scotland, took Procopio's back in the third and final round and sunk in a deep rear-naked choke to put her opponent to sleep with only two minutes left in the fight.

“I was just stoked to choke out a blackbelt,” O’Neill said in her post-fight interview. "Hopefully, my coach likes that s---.

"I’d like to have a couple months off right now to get better."

Read more: Casey O'Neill on how Miesha Tate has inspired her to become UFC champion

News Now - Sport News