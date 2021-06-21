New World: Release Date, Map, Beta, Gameplay, Latest News, Trailer and Everything You Need To Know

Massive multiplayer online role-playing game New World, developed by Amazon Game Studios, is on its way and we have all the information you need to know about the game.

It is one which is highly anticipated by many gaming fans and has a lot of potential, but many are worried it is too ambitious.

In New World, players will be able to explore an uncharted fictional island called Aeternum and it is home to savage wildlife, mythical creatures, and fellow settlers.

Although the gaming world is dominated by huge franchises like Call of Duty, or battle royale games like Fortnite, role-playing games are still thoroughly enjoyed by many, and New World has a big chance to become one of the most popular games around.

The game was meant to be released all the way back in May 2020, however it was delayed due to recent world events. The new release date of the game is now August 31st 2021.

Fans will also be able to get access to part of the game slightly earlier as a beta is coming out. The release date for this beta is July 20th, 2021.

The map for the game is known to be huge, but the exact size of it is not known. There are various Points of Interest, stores, forests, villages and animals to explore in the New World and if you want to get a glimpse of the map, you can see it here.

Due to the first release date of the game being over a year ago, there is a trailer for fans to see. It is nearly two minutes long and gives players a glimpse of what they can expect when they get their hands on the game.

Fans have also been given a glimpse of the gameplay, and although a trailer shows a lot, official gameplay videos reveal a lot more and show gamers properly how the game will work.

You can see 16 minutes of PC gameplay footage here.

The game promises to be a whole lot of fun and it is easy to see why it is so highly anticipated by many.

