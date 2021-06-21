Watford news: Update emerges regarding goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann's Hornets future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Watford will be looking to establish themselves at Premier League level next season after securing promotion from the Championship earlier this year.

Hornets manager Xisco Munoz has already made a brisk start to his preparations for the upcoming campaign by signing Imran Louza, Danny Rose, Mattie Pollock, Ashley Fletcher and Kwadwo Baah.

Not content with the arrival of five fresh faces, the Spaniard has recently been linked with moves for Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Jovane Cabral as he aims to assemble a squad which is capable of competing in the top-flight.

One of the areas that Watford are unlikely to bolster this summer is the goalkeeping position as they are currently able to call upon the services of Rob Elliott, Ben Foster and Daniel Bachmann.

Whilst Foster started the 2020/21 season as the club's first-choice shot-stopper, he lost his place in Munoz's starting eleven to Bachmann in January.

During the 23 appearances that the Austria international made for the Hornets in the Championship, he managed to keep an impressive total of 13 clean-sheets as he helped his side clinch a second-place finish in the standings.

With his current deal set to run until 2024, an update has now emerged regarding Bachmann's future.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Watford are now looking to offer the keeper a new contract which will keep at Vicarage Road for the foreseeable future.

As a result of his promising performances for the Hornets, Bachmann was recently called up by Austria for the European Championship and has since gone on to represent his country in both of their games this month.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Bachmann illustrated a great deal of promise during the latter stages of the previous campaign, it is hardly a surprise that Watford want him to stay at the club.

Currently ahead of Foster and Elliott in the pecking order at Vicarage Road, the 26-year-old could go on to play a key role for the Hornets in the top-flight next season if he replicates the displays which saw him average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.66 in the second-tier.

By convincing Bachmann to sign a new deal, Watford will be able to fend off any potential interest from elsewhere this summer.

For the keeper's sake, it may turn out to be a wise decision to commit his future to the Hornets as featuring on a regular basis in the top-flight will allow him to make considerable strides in terms of his development.

