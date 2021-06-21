Call of Duty WW2 Vanguard: What is the release date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Call of Duty have announced that Vanguard will be the next chapter of the successful first-person shooter.

Sledgehammer Games, the studio that helped create the WWII and Advanced Warfare games in the mid-2010s, will be taking developmental control of the latest historic war title.

The gaming organisation made a comical announcement on Twitter, alongside a hilarious clip of WWE superstar The Undertaker rising from his coffin.

That being said, there is still plenty of mystery shrouding what the latest Call of Duty title could present, in what would be Activision's first published title specifically for next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

With the game making a return to the WWII period, it will be interesting to see what the game's developers can come up with, as far as gaming experience and engines are concerned.

What is the release date for Call of Duty WW2 Vanguard?

At this stage, it looks like we might see Vanguard revealed within Warzone in some capacity, as we saw with Black Ops Cold War in the autumn of 2020.

However, at this stage, there is no official release date from either Sledgehammer or Activision themselves. But traditionally, their titles are normally released in either October or November of every year.

All that we know is that Activision's president (cited by Charlie Intel) confirmed that the game would be launched later in the year.

So now might be a good time for you to highlight several weeks and look at the patterns of previous launches to get an idea as to when we could see WW2 Vanguard hitting the shelves.

