Man Utd transfer news: Euro 2020 star's agents 'want Red Devils talks this week'

According to the Mirror, Raphael Varane's agents are hoping to meet with Manchester United this week to discuss the Frenchman's proposed move from Real Madrid this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Raphael Varane?

The Mirror claim Varane's agents are looking to hold discussions with United this week, as the centre-back edges closer to the exit door at Real Madrid.

The report reveals that the 28-year-old has rejected a two-year contract extension at the Bernabeu as the France international enters the final year of his deal with the Spanish giants.

PSG are also interested in signing Varane this summer, however the centre-back is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League.

How much could Varane cost Man United this summer?

According to Manchester Evening News, Madrid are holding out for a fee of £80m this summer, despite the Frenchman having just one year left on his deal at Los Blancos.

The report claimed that Madrid are prepared to let Varane leave, however United are reluctant to pay such a high figure for the World Cup winner and remain in discussions with the Spanish side.

Is Varane really worth that much?

Arguably, yes.

His CV at Real Madrid is impressive to say the least. In almost ten years at the club, he has attained 18 trophies with the La Liga outfit, including three league titles and four Champions Leagues.

Varane's aerial ability was one of his biggest attributes in the league this season as he managed 2.4 successful aerial duels per game, which is more than any other Madrid defender in the 2020/21 campaign.

The Frenchman was dribbled past just 0.3 times each league match, which is an identical statistic to United's Harry Maguire, who would likely be Varane's defensive partner if he were to join the Red Devils next season.

How has Varane performed at the European Championships this summer?

The 28-year-old has been a mainstay at the heart of France's defence in the European Championships as he has featured for 90 minutes in both of their opening games of the tournament.

According to WhoScored, Varane has been their third best performer in the side with a rating of 7.09 and he has also made a staggering 5.5 clearances per game.

He could be one of the players of the tournament if France manage to go all the way as the Real Madrid defender will likely be a near ever-present for his nation throughout the competition.

Varane's winning mentality could be an important asset to United's dressing room if he were to sign, as the Red Devils look to take the next step in their development under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by winning silverware.

