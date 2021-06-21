Nine new ICON players, who are set to debut on FIFA 22, may have been revealed.

A recent update to FIFA online has given the gaming community an insight into who they may able to use on the pitch in the upcoming instalment of the video game franchise.

Before the release of every title, fans speculate which new additions developer EA Sports will add.

A lot of this hype often centres around the Ultimate Team game mode, and especially which former footballing legends will be added.

Over 100 icons were available on FIFA 21, and as the focus switches to the new game, fans may already know who they could be using to dominate their opponents.

The leak was spotted by FIFA Twitch streamer KingLanpard as FIFA online got a new update that included nine new faces, including some huge names.

A strong Dutch presence has been rumoured, with marksman Robin van Persie, the gifted Wesley Sneidjer and destroyer Jaap Stam all set to make their icon debut.

Two South American goal machines are also possibly going to feature in the shape of Diego Forlan and Gabriel Batistuta.

FIFA fans might be able to keep more clean sheets with the addition of the classy Lucio at the back and Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas between the sticks.

Former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung is another possibility, plus his relatively unknown compatriot Cha Bum-Kun.

The full list is as follows:

Gabriel Batistuta

Iker Casillas

Cha Bum-Kun

Diego Forlan

Lucio

Park Ji-sung

Wesley Sneidjer

Jaap Stam

Robin Van Persie

Additional rumours have suggested that English defender John Terry will also become an icon on FIFA 22, but like all the other names listed so far, this is not a guarantee.

Some of the biggest icons on the game currently, such as Pele, Maradona and Eusebio, are all likely to again be available with when the new addition drops later this year.

