Rangers exclusive: Steven Gerrard could now be targeted by Tottenham in manager search

Tottenham Hotspur's difficulty to appoint a new manager has led to some figures at Rangers fearing the Premier League side will make a move for Steven Gerrard, GIVEMESPORT can exclusively reveal.

What's the latest Rangers news?

When the former England captain was linked with a move to north London in March, GMS understood that Gerrard was not a target for Spurs.

However, with their attempts to bring in a full-time replacement for Jose Mourinho descending into a farce after deals for Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso broke down last week, that situation could now change.

Given Gerrard's success at Ibrox, the 41-year-old could emerge as a target for Spurs, albeit he is unlikely to be a leading candidate at this stage.

What is Steven Gerrard's win percentage at Rangers?

Across 170 games in charge of the Glasgow giants, Gerrard has won on 112 occasions, giving him an impressive win percentage of 65.8%.

That includes winning the Scottish Premiership over the course of an unbeaten campaign last time out, as well as taking major scalps in the Europa League, beating the likes of Porto, Braga and Galatasaray.

Could Gerrard really leave Rangers?

Clearly, considering the fact he's just ended the club's decade-long wait for a league title, leaving Ibrox now doesn't seem likely.

Still, GIVEMESPORT were also told last month that Rangers had attempted to tie their manager down on fresh terms, though that had become more difficult following an offer from an unnamed Premier League club.

Currently under contract until 2024, it isn't exactly a case of panic stations for the club at the moment, though there is a feeling in some quarters that Tottenham could start to turn their attentions to Gerrard.

What has Gerrard said about life at Ibrox?

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph in March, Gerrard revealed he was happy with his job but did admit there had been interest in him during his time at Ibrox.

“There has been interest, and I don’t think I have to talk about where that comes from,” he said.

“All that does is that it tells me I am on the right lines. I am doing a decent job. My players are doing a decent job. I take it as a compliment.

“I want to try and stay in the now, but I am always aware that there is a short, a medium and a long-term journey for me.

“I’m really happy in this job. The only real pressure in terms of my role is from my own family. My biggest challenge is to manage my home situation. My family don’t live in Glasgow, and it’s a case of me putting the hours on the road, being up and down."

