Man United latest news: £77.3m update on Jadon Sancho transfer saga emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft, Borussia Dortmund will sell Jadon Sancho to Manchester United if they receive a fee of €90m (£77.3m) plus add ons this summer.

Is Raphael Varane heading to Man United this summer? Find out on The Football Terrace...

What’s the latest transfer news involving Jadon Sancho?

Famed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Man United and Dortmund are still in negotiations over winger Sancho this summer.

There is reportedly no agreement yet between the sides as it stands and the payment structure is regarded as the key for United to conclude a deal for the 21-year-old.

Romano also revealed that the player’s camp and both clubs are confident that a deal can be completed this transfer window.

What has Jan Aage Fjortoft said about Sancho?

According to Fjortoft, Dortmund will only sell Sancho if the Bundesliga side receive a fee of €90m (£77.3m) plus add ons.

The journalist claims that United are aware of Dortmund’s stance and the Manchester outfit are currently working on the financial structure of the deal.

How is Sancho getting on at the Euros?

Despite impressive form in the Bundesliga this season with 19 goal contributions, Sancho has been out of favour under Gareth Southgate at the European Championships.

The 21-year-old has failed to make a single appearance for his national side at the tournament and Southgate has preferred the likes of Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling on the flanks.

England face Czech Republic in their final group stage match of the tournament and Sancho will be hoping to be included in the Three Lions’ starting XI on Tuesday to convince his boss that he deserves to be a part of the team going forward.

1 of 15 Who did Manchester United lose to on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Manchester City Crystal Palace Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur

Are Man United building an English contingent?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to be slowly building an English contingent at Man United.

In 2019, United signed Aaron Wan Bissaka and Harry Maguire who have been solid components in the side's defensive structure. The pair have made a combined 207 appearances for the Red Devils since they joined the Manchester outfit.

If previous reports are to be believed, the club are reportedly targeting England trio Sancho, Declan Rice and Harry Kane. All three are away on international duty with the Three Lions after being included in Southgate's 26 man squad for the Euros this summer.

The players already have existing relationships via their international exploits and that might be an important asset for the Red Devils, as it could decrease the time it takes them to settle in at the club.

News Now - Sport News