Boxing icon Oscar De La Hoya has confirmed he's open to a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr once he's done with Vitor Belfort.

Former six-weight world champion De La Hoya (39-6, 30 KOs), 48, who has held dual American and Mexican citizenship since 2002, and former UFC light heavyweight champion Belfort (1-0, 1 KO), of Brazil, are due to meet in an exhibition bout in Las Vegas on September 11.

However, De La Hoya appears to have already planned the next step of his career, as the 48-year-old plans on fighting his former conqueror Floyd Mayweather after his comeback fight against Belfort.

'The Golden Boy' of boxing last fought back in 2008 when he came up short against Manny Pacquiao at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

But De La Hoya also insists he is still committed to the sport that made him famous and plans to shake off any potential ring rust by taking a couple of pro bouts prior to the potential 'Money' super-fight.

“I want to make the biggest comeback in boxing history,” De La Hoya said to DAZN. “I want to get two of these fights down under my belt, and get the timing ready and everything, and then my third one, I want to call out Floyd Mayweather.”

Mayweather, 44, returned to the ring for the first time in three years at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida for his exhibition bout with Logan Paul - 14 years after he fought De La Hoya in a light middleweight super-fight simply billed as 'The World Awaits'.

The pair put on a thrilling fight at the MGM Grand which the 44-year-old edged by a controversial split decision with two of the judges scoring the contest 115-113 in favour of the American.

And after watching his protege Jaime Munguia improve his title prospects with a routine win over Kamil Szeremeta, De La Hoya hinted he wants a rematch with Mayweather.

“I think Floyd after that exhibition he did with with Logan, I think Floyd has — I think he’s feeling like he has to prove something once again inside the boxing ring," he added. "So look, if I come out OK, my body feels great — I’m telling you, my jab feels faster than ever.

"I think it’s the 15 years I didn’t use it. If I feel good these next two fights that I have, I’m going to call out Floyd.”

