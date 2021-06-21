New World: What Is The Release Date?

Upcoming action role-playing game New World is on its way soon and many will be wondering what the release date for the game is.

The open world game is set in the 17th century and players will be able to explore a fictional island called Aeternum. On this island, players can complete quests, explore the wildlife and mythical creatures and see fellow settlers.

Open world games are huge and are for the true gamers who love exploring huge worlds, and New World looks to have the potential to be one of the best games of its style.

A lot has happened since it was first revealed that the game was being created and we have all the information you need to know surrounding New World.

New World Release Date

The gaming world was due to see New World be released over a year ago back in May 2020. However, due to the Pandemic, the game was delayed for quite some time.

We now know the new release date for the game, and developers Amazon Game Studios have confirmed that New World will be released August 31, 2021.

From this moment, players will have full access to the game, however there is also a beta version of New World that will be coming out very soon.

Players will be able to access the beta version of the game July 20, 2021, but it will be a closed beta.

No doubt the developers will give us little sneak peaks as we get closer to the release; however, a lot has already been seen and revealed, including a trailer and gameplay trailer.

It is exciting times as the game is only a few months away from full release and less than a month away from the beta release.

