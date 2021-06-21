Leeds transfer news: Agent of £35k-p/w ace drops fresh hint on international star's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kalvin Phillips' agent has insisted his client is not chasing a big money move but would be keen to open talks with Leeds United over a new contract, according to a report in the print edition of the Sunday Express' sports pull-out (page 3).

What's the latest Leeds United news?

Following an impressive performance during England's Euro 2020 opener win against Croatia last week, the 25-year-old midfielder had been linked with a shock move to Real Madrid.

As unlikely as that may seem, such talk was indicative of the academy graduate's growing stature in the game after a successful first season in the Premier League.

What did Phillips' agent say?

Former Leeds defender Kevin Sharp is now Phillips' agent and suggested he didn't expect his client to be the subject of a bid this summer but did admit the situation could change.

"Not at the moment [he replied when asked about whether or not there were offers on the table]," he said.

"But that could come out of the blue because these things happen.

"That's par for the course being a footballer - the more successful you are, the higher level you play, it naturally breeds interest.

"Controlling that would be down to Leeds but I've got no desire to move Kalvin and he's got no desire to move.

"But if Leeds want to improve that [his contract] and protect their assets, for sure we would certainly be interested in sitting down with them."

How long does Phillips have left on his Leeds contract?

The Leeds star still has just over three years to run on his contract at Elland Road on a deal that is said (via Salary Sport) to see him earn in the region of £35k-per-week.

A hugely important figure in Marcelo Bielsa's side, Phillips started 28 of the club's 38 Premier League games during the 2020/21 season, averaging the third-highest number of tackles (2.6, via WhoScored) and the fourth-highest number of interceptions (1.6) per game.

According to FBREF data, no Leeds player to have featured in over five Premier League games averaged more in the way of passes into the final third (5.15) than Phillips last time out.

How well has Phillips played for England?

Although England's clash with Scotland on Friday was undoubtedly disappointing, Phillips has emerged as one of few England players to have genuinely impressed so far.

No one in Gareth Southgate's squad so far has performed more successful pressing actions (15) during the opening two games and only two players have managed more carries into the final third (3).

