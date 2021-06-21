According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have made an official proposal for Tottenham's Harry Kane, but Daniel Levy has no intention of letting his star man leave.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

As reported by Sky Sports in May, Tottenham captain Kane has expressed his desire to leave the club this summer.

The report suggested that a number of the Premier League's top clubs are interested in his services including Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Kane?

Journalist Romano claims that Man City have made an official proposal to Spurs for their star man Kane. The offer stands at £100m guaranteed with the additional potential to include players in the deal.

That would make Kane the most expensive signing in Premier League history, eclipsing the £94.5m Manchester United once spent on Paul Pogba.

However, the Italian reveals that Tottenham have no intention of accepting this proposal as Levy is eager to keep Kane at the club, despite the England international's desire to leave.

The 27-year-old is reportedly focused on the European Championships with his national side and a decision will be made regarding his future after the tournament this summer.

How is Kane performing at the European Championships?

Despite stunning numbers in the Premier League this term after winning the Golden Boot and the Playmaker of the Season award with 23 goals and 14 assists respectively, he has had a slow start to the Euros.

In England's opening games against Croatia and Scotland he remained anonymous throughout and failed to score in either match. Kane's WhoScored rating of 6.23 at the Euros is the lowest of any player in the squad that has featured in at least two games.

His form should be a worry for Gareth Southgate as his captain has not looked himself in the tournament so far and as a result England are struggling for goals, having scored just one in the competition.

Who could Man City turn to if they don't sign Kane?

Journalist Peter O'Rourke has claimed that Man City could turn to Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix depending on the situation with Kane, and the Portuguese forward is on the list of potential replacements for Sergio Aguero this summer.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O'Rourke said, "City have been long term admirers of Joao Felix who arrived at Atletico Madrid from Benfica for a huge sum of money.

"It depends on City's pursuit of Harry Kane. We know Kane is Manchester City's top target this summer to replace Sergio Aguero. We know that is going to be a complicated deal to do."

He added, "Joao Felix is on that potential list of replacements for Sergio Aguero."

