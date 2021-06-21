Haiti goalkeeper Josue Duverger was responsible for one of the most hilarious goalkeeping blunders in years during a CONCACAF World Cup qualifier against Canada last week.

Having allowed a back pass to accidentally run through his legs, Duverger was still in control of the situation as the ball - moving at a seemingly harmless pace - trickled towards the goal line.

However, the worst was yet to come.

We've all been there: you take a wild swipe and accidentally kick the ball with your standing leg, poking it away from the striking foot and taking a big chunk of fresh air for your troubles.

It's one of those moments that usually arrives when completing a cross or taking a shot at goal. In short, it's normally a harmless moment of embarrassment that everyone moves on from swiftly.

Par for the course even for the most talented of players.

But Duverger found himself in this familiar situation when he really couldn't afford to get his angles mixed up.

As the keeper went to clear the ball from danger, his standing foot tipped the ball over the goal line to gift Canada one of the most bizarre goals you're likely to see.

It was a horrible moment for the stopper but he's not alone in making such a high-profile blooper between the sticks.

With that in mind, the Daily Mail have put together a ranking of the top 10 biggest goalkeeping blunders in football history, placing Duverger's in second spot.

Take a look at the other nine entries below:

10. Shay Given (Coventry vs Newcastle, 1997)

Coventry forward Dion Dublin was the sharpest man in the stadium to fool Shay Given back in 1997.

The Irish stopper, who was unaware of Dublin's whereabouts, rolled the ball out in front of his feet to kick it long, but Dublin quickly came from over his shoulder to tap into an empty net.

9. Scott Carson (England vs Croatia, 2007)

England infamously failed to qualify for Euro 2008 after suffering a 3-2 defeat against Croatia at Wembley under Steve McCLaren's leadership.

Croatia opened the scoring when a long-range effort from Niko Kranjcar squirmed its way beyond Scott Carson between the sticks.

8. Rene Higuita (Colombia v Cameroon 1990)

Rene Higuita, the notorious scorpion-kicking Colombian stopper, lost the ball 35 yards from goal as he tried to skip beyond Roger Milla, who ran towards the box before converting into an empty net.

7. Massimo Taibi (Man United vs Southampton, 1999)

Massimo Taibi allowed a feeble effort from Matt Le Tissier to squirm through his arms and under his body during Southampton's 3-3 draw with Man United at Old Trafford.

It's easy to see why the keeper only played four times for the Red Devils.

6. Fabian Barthez (Arsenal vs Man United, 2001)

Fabian Barthez was no stranger to mistakes during his time at United and he gifted his compatriot Thierry Henry a golden opportunity at Highbury in 2001.

The Frenchman's clearance was so poorly struck that it only reached Henry, who controlled the ball on the edge of the area before stroking the ball into the corner during Arsenal's 3-1 win.

5. Rob Green (England vs USA, 2010)

Having taken an early lead against the USA in their opening fixture of the 2010 World Cup, England were quickly pegged back by Clint Dempsey.

The playmaker engineered half a yard under pressure from Steven Gerrard and hit a pea-roller of an effort towards goal.

Somehow, Rob Green managed to let the ball slip through his grasp for what proved to be the decisive goal in a 1-1 draw.

4. Jordan Pickford (Liverpool vs Everton, 2018)

That Divock Origi Merseyside derby goal.

Jordan Pickford failed to deal with Virgil van Dijk's wild swipe into the stratosphere, and the ball rebounded off Everton's bar and back into play where Origi was waiting to nod home.

3. Peter Encklemen (Birmingham vs Aston Villa, 2002)

One of the most famous gaffes in Premier League history.

Olof Mellburg threw the ball back to Peter Encklemen during a fiercely contested Midlands derby, and the keeper failed to bring it under control as it slipped under his foot and into the net.

The fact the goal was allowed to stand is a contentious issue, but either way Encklemen should never have allowed such an unassuming situation to become such an iconic derby goal.

2. Josue Duverger (Haiti vs Canada, 2021)

The most recent entry on the list and one of the most entertaining clangers you're likely to see for some time.

1. Loris Karius (Real Madrid vs Liverpool, 2018)

There's simply no place to hide in a Champions League final - just ask Loris Karius.

The German keeper's entire career seems to have hinged on two ill-fated moments against Real Madrid.

With the game level at 0-0, Karius attempted to quickly distribute the ball underarm from the edge of his area, but Karim Benzema intercepted and his block sent the ball into the empty goal.

His confidence was clearly left in tatters, and he faltered again in the 83rd minute as Gareth Bale's long-range effort, which went straight down his throat, breached his grasp and found the net to clinch a killer third goal for Real in their 3-1 win.

