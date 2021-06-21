CrossfireX: Latest News, Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, Age Rating And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

CrossfireX is the latest first-person warfare shooter that will be coming exclusively to Xbox consoles.

The legendary PC series will finally be available for more than one gaming platform after the success of the open beta that took place last year.

Despite originally being penned for a 2020 release date, Smilegate Entertainment, the game's developers, delayed its launch due to the coronavirus pandemic and it looks like we might be seeing it arrive to Xbox in the next few months.

Currently free-to-play on for PC, CrossfireX has grown in popularity rapidly, especially in parts of Asia, with Xbox Game Studios currently developing a console version.

There is plenty to get excited about, in what has been a long time coming, although information remains significantly limited at this stage.

Here is everything you need to know about CrossfireX:

Latest News

Any news regarding CrossfireX will appear here in due course.

Release Date

After the successful open beta period between 25th and 28th June 2020, Smilegate revealed that the game would be sadly delayed until 2021.

At this time, that is still the case but no precise date has been provided by the game's developers.

We will provide further information once it becomes available.

Gameplay

For nostalgic first-person gaming lovers, Xbox players will be in for a real treat.

The hands-on preview by IGN described the game to be similar to Counter Strike: Counter Offensive, with its tactical team game modes but armed with a single-player campaign this time around.

Features will likely be announced closer to the launch date - which will appear here once confirmed by Smilegate.

Trailer

Via IGN's official YouTube channel, here is the latest trailer that the game's developers have released:

Age Rating

While PEGI have not revealed their certified age rating for the game - we fully expect the game to be 18+ with mature content warnings.

We will provide updates once they become available.

