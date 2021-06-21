Jake Paul calls out KSI following Austin McBroom exchanges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul and KSI's heated and bitter feud doesn't appear to be letting up.

The YouTubers have locked horns with each other ever since the 28-year-old Watford-born star took on Logan Paul in the squared circle - the first bout in what turned out to be a doubleheader.

Of course, Jake, the younger of the two Paul brothers, was in Logan's corner and social media have thoroughly enjoyed Paul and KSI going back and forth online.

As you would expect, body shaming and typical boxing slurs have been the recipe for their heated rivalry to date, whether this is regarding YouTube squabbles or anything regarding boxing or other combat sports.

Because of this, both names have become even bigger globally and some, arguably, regard the influencers in a brighter light. After KSI defeated Joe Weller in what the first of many white-collar social media boxing events, he called out both Paul brothers straight after the bell.

This resulted in two fights that took place in the UK and in the USA, with KSI winning the latter via unanimous decision. For some time, it looks like both men may be facing off with each other but nothing has materialised at this stage.

Jake Paul fires shots at KSI

But once again, the younger Paul brother was quick to goad KSI following the exchanges that the Brit has had with fellow YouTuber Austin McBroom.

The American recently toppled TikTok star Bryce Hall during the main attraction of the YouTube vs TikTok Boxing Event, to which both internet sensations had a brief exchange online.

On the back of this, Paul was not happy - even though he is currently preparing for his own bout with Tyron Woodley himself. He did not hide his emotions as he made his feelings clear towards KSI.

He posted on Twitter: "KSI immediately jumping at the opportunity to fight Austin. I guess “music tours” and “COVID” were only in the way of him fighting me."

Strong words from Paul and fans in the comments section were hugely divided.

It will be interesting to see whether the two face off in the ring after the Woodley bout.

