KSI launches boxing promotion with Austin McBroom set to feature on main event

KSI’s leap into the boxing world has been a huge success so far and now he has launched his own boxing promotion with some of the biggest partners in the industry.

The 28-year-old rose to fame from his own home as he became a popular UK YouTuber and now boasts over 22 million subscribers.

KSI then decided to branch out and he has done so very successfully with both his music and boxing career.

He has managed to achieve UK Number One tracks and is undefeated in the boxing ring, winning his first professional fight against American YouTuber Logan Paul.

The other news surrounding KSI recently was that he has accepted a fight against Austin McBroom, and this latest news seems to all but confirm it.

This is all very exciting news, for both boxing fans and fans of the Brit and hopefully KSI and these promoters will be setting up his next fight very soon.

KSI launches his own boxing promotion

The celebrity revealed that he has partnered up with boxing promoters Kalle & Nisse Sauerland as well as promotional group Wasserman Boxing and Proper Loud.

This is huge news and the fact that he is deciding to do his own promotion is another step to show how big he has become.

Celebrities who haven’t been aiming for a boxing career are suddenly starting to flood the boxing world, and despite some criticism, they do pick up huge followings so it is understandable to see why promoters want to connect with them.

The fact he is sorting out these promotional partnerships means that his next fight should be on the way soon.

