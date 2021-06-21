Far Cry 6: Screenshots show possible destructible environments in-game

Screenshots have been linked online regarding a possible reintroduced feature in Far Cry 6.

Ubisoft will be bringing a sixth chapter to their iconic first-person shooter, in what is one of the most eagerly-anticipated new launches of the year.

The game features Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito, who portrays Yara's dictator and "El Presidente" Anton Castillo - the man who has taken a firm grip on the island.

Far Cry's protagonist, Dani Rojas, is one of a vast number of activists and guerilla fighters who are looking to stop Castillo's regime and bring an end to his reign of terror.

Ubisoft's narrative director Navid Khavari discussed the game at length during its world premiere in May 2021 and insisted that gamers will be taken into the mind of a person trying to take down a government empire.

Read more: Far Cry 6: World Premiere Trailer Revealed by Ubisoft

From what we know so far, Rojas is required to travel around with several groups of activists and take shelter in different locations across the island - similar to what we saw with the award-winning Red Dead Redemption 2.

But that's not all, as it appears that leaks online have uncovered a returning feature that has not been seen since the second installation of Far Cry.

Read more: Far Cry 6: Release Date, UK, Gameplay, Trailer, Review And Everything You Need To Know

Destructible environments in Far Cry 6?

While there is no official confirmation regarding the game's specific features at this stage, an image has leaked on Reddit which appear to show rubble falling from an exploding building after a helicopter looks to slam into the side of it.

This is something that Ubisoft has not introduced to the game in its more recent editions but will produce something similar to what EA has with the Battlefield franchise.

While the screenshots look authentic, it is unclear whether this is part of the single-player campaign as a scene - or whether it occurs throughout the game.

Time will tell, however, but it is something that Far Cry fans will want clarifying by Ubisoft before the game's autumn launch date.

Far Cry 6 will be released on 7th October 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia and Amazon Luna.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News