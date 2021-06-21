Aston Villa transfer gossip: 'Improved bid' lined up for Premier League playmaker

Aston Villa are set to return with an improved offer for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest transfer news on Smith Rowe?

Having been linked with Smith Rowe at the start of the month, Villa made their first move for the 20-year-old last week when they offered Arsenal £25m for the attacking midfielder.

This fee was rejected, but the Villans do not appear to have been deterred in their pursuit of the youngster, and are expected to make a second bid for Smith Rowe shortly, this time offering the Gunners £30m for his signature.

What has Rio Ferdinand said about Smith Rowe?

Back in March, the former Manchester United defender spoke glowingly about Smith Rowe on his YouTube channel.

Ferdinand said of Smith Rowe: "I love him. I have to say, I love him. I love the way he plays. I was worried actually when Odegaard came in.

"Would the manager play him in the same team? But he’s come in, and the way he’s played this season, there’s sometimes even that cheekiness about the way he plays.

"I said this a while ago that he could have played in the era of Wenger, the way he plays football.

"He’s been a breath of fresh air and a big positive under Arteta. I think [Bukayo] Saka’s obviously been the standout young gun that’s come in, but he’s not far behind. And for the future, I think it’s very, very bright for him."

Is Ferdinand's assessment of Smith Rowe accurate?

It seems to be.

Arsenal had a very disappointing 2020/21 campaign, finishing down in eighth place in the Premier League. However, the one positive in their season was the emergence of some of their young players.

While Saka registered eight goal involvements in the top-flight, Smith Rowe racked up six of his own (via WhoScored), and was rewarded for his performances when he was called up to the England Under-21s in March for the first time.

Smith Rowe has already shown his class at the highest level, and as Ferdinand alluded to, there appears to be a lot more to come from him moving forwards.

Will Villa's audacious attempt to sign Smith Rowe work?

It's been less than two weeks since Villa beat Arsenal to the signing of Emiliano Buendia for a club-record transfer fee. Now, the Midlands club want to get their hands on one of Arsenal's most promising talents.

Despite recent reports claiming that Smith Rowe is on the brink of signing a new deal to keep him at the Emirates, Villa seem to be refusing to give up on landing the playmaker.

They look set to make an audacious late attempt to sign Smith Rowe, and until he officially signs on the dotted line at Arsenal, Villa may still fancy their chances of turning his head at the last minute.

