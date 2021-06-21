Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC legend Anderson Silva rolled back the years to win his first fight since February 2017 with a thrilling split decision victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr on Saturday night.

The 45-year-old Silva, ten years older than the aforementioned Chavez Jr, delivered a vintage performance before a socially-distanced Jalisco Stadium crowd full of Mexicans which included pound-for-pound king Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Silva (2-1, 1 KO), of Curitiba, Brazil, outlanded Chavez Jr (52-6-1, 1 NC), of Culiacan, Mexico, 99-53 in total punches, per CompuBox, much to the delight of Alvarez, who congratulated Silva on his huge upset over the Mexican's rival.

"I don't believe that Canelo come talk to me," Silva said in his post-fight interview. "You know Canelo signed my glove. The glove I fight [with], Canelo signed. I'm so happy!"

Chavez Jr sought to get inside Silva's head in the build-up to the fight by vowing to "" his experienced opponent, and later promising to send the former UFC middleweight champion into retirement.

Silva, who improved his pro boxing record to 2-1 with one knockout, was gracious in victory.

"I feel very happy, my mission is complete," Silva said to Fight Hub TV. "I think my coach is very special and the guys did a good job.

"I'm so happy because I think I showed my respect for the boxing community and for every single person here in Mexico because the people here are very special people.

"I'm happy to fight with my opponent, Chavez Jr is a great fighter, he's a champion of the world for many years for a long time, but I enjoyed it.

"Right now in my life I just try to enjoy, I try to pass a good message for every single person.

"The people think I am old - I am not old. I'm prepared for war, I'm a soldier, and I trained hard for that."

Jake Paul was also among the first to congratulate the Brazilian on his latest victory.

The controversial figure, who has been a fan of Silva for many years, tweeted his congratulations, calling him a Brazilian legend.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer, who knocked out Ben Askren, the former UFC fighter, said: "Respect to Anderson Silva @spideranderson on the win….vc é uma lenda brasileira [you are a Brazilian legend]!

"Would be an honor to have him vs Roy Jones Jr on the same card as Tyron [Woodley] and I."

Jones Jr (66-9, 47 KOs), 52, of Pensacola, Florida, fought to an entertaining draw with Mike Tyson in their high-profile exhibition bout that was more showbiz than high-level boxing.

