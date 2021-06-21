Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Vitor Belfort claims his exhibition with Oscar De La Hoya will 'break all the records' and 'sell more than Muhammad Ali vs George Foreman'.

The UFC legend, 44, will take part in a exhibition boxing match that will take place at an upcoming Triller event on September 11 in Las Vegas.

Belfort, who last fought in May 2018 when he was beaten by Lyoto Machida in Brazil, has reacted angrily to suggestions that he is strapping on a pair of gloves for a quick cash grab.

Instead, he insists demand will be so high to watch the two men fight that they will break box office records.

“Oscar is an Olympic gold medallist one of the best pound-for-pound fighters ever,” Belfort said to TMZ. “He revolutionized the sport. Vitor was the youngest UFC champion.

"If it were not for Oscar, [Floyd] Mayweather wouldn’t exist. If it were not for Vitor Belfort, [Conor] McGregor wouldn’t exist.

"Now the new generation will be taught about the history of the sport. This fight will break all the records. This fight will sell more than Muhammad Ali vs George Foreman.”

Belfort (1-0), 44, of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, made his boxing debut back in 2005 at the Antonio Balbino Gymnasyum in Salvador, Bahia, winning by first-round knockout against fellow Brazilian Josemario Neves (0-1).

De La Hoya officially retired in 2008, after losing to former world champion Manny Pacquiao in eight rounds.

The 48-year-old boxing legend has since confirmed he is returning to the ring on September 11 after 13 years to face the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

He even recently called out his former opponent Floyd Mayweather Jr - who is 50-0 and fought YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul on June 6 - as well as his former protege Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

De La Hoya said to DAZN on Saturday: “I want to make the biggest comeback in boxing history.

"I want to get two of these fights down under my belt, and get the timing ready and everything, and then my third one, I want to call out Floyd Mayweather.

“I think Floyd after that exhibition he did with with Logan, I think Floyd has — I think he’s feeling like he has to prove something once again inside the boxing ring.

"So look, if I come out OK, my body feels great — I’m telling you, my jab feels faster than ever.

"I think it’s the 15 years I didn’t use it. If I feel good these next two fights that I have, I’m going to call out Floyd.”

