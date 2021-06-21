New World Beta: Release Date, How To Sign Up, Details And More

Action role-playing game New World will be released later this year and a beta was confirmed. We have all the details surrounding this beta for you to find out.

New World promises to be a good game for fans of role-playing and has a huge 17th century island, all for the players to explore.

With so much to do in the game, it is sure to be one that you can easily become obsessed with and take ages to fully explore the whole map.

As well as the release dates, there has been a lot of information already out about the game and if you want to know more about it, then we have it all in one article for you.

New World Beta Release Date

Following the latest reveal, we were told that the beta will be released on July 20, 2021. Gamers will be able to play the beta for around a month until the full game is finally released.

New World Beta Details

In the Closed Beta Test the new features and content you will be able to play with are:



Ebonscale Reach

Ebonscale Reach is a new end-game zone in the fictional island of Aeternum. Here, an exiled empress has built a corrupted fleet that could threaten the entire world.



Expeditions

Five-player adventures where you can face dire threats, learn more about the source of Corruption, expose the Angry Earth’s ulterior motives, and reveal the deeper menace behind the Lost.



Outpost Rush

20 vs. 20 battles set in a primordial river. You and your team will fight for control of strongholds and strategic resources.

How do I sign up to play the beta?

For those who want to have a chance at receiving this closed beta, they can sign up by following this link.

New World looks to be a very good game and the beta will give players real insight into whether their excitement for the game is justified.

