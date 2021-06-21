Daily Digest: Up to 10,000 Japanese fans will be allowed at Olympic venues

In today’s news: Some Japanese fans will be allowed to attend the Olympics despite warnings, the FA reveals Women’s Super League start date for next season and Ons Jabeur wins her first WTA singles title.



Up to 10,000 fans to be permitted at Olympics this summer

Olympic Organisers have revealed that up to 10,000 local fans will be allowed at this year’s venues in Tokyo despite warnings from health officials.

Domestic fans will be permitted provided capacity doesn’t exceed 50 percent, though, nobody will be allowed to shout or speak loudly, with everyone required to wear a face mask at all times.

The decision comes despite guidance from Japanese medical experts that suggested holding the Games without spectators was the best thing to do.

The Olympics are scheduled to begin on 23rd July.

Women’s Super League start date for 2021-22 season confirmed

The FA has revealed that the 2021-22 Women’s Super League season will begin on the weekend commencing 3rd September.

Chelsea will bid to defend their title from last year as Emma Hayes’ side look for their fifth WSL crown in total.

Leicester City will make their WSL debut, having been promoted from the Championship, replacing the relegated Bristol City.

The Championship season starts the week before, on 28th August.

Ons Jabeur wins first WTA singles title

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur has won her first WTA singles title at the Birmingham Classic after beating Russia’s Daria Kasatkina in straight sets.

The 26-year-old won 7-5 6-4 against the fourth seed to become the first Arab woman to claim a WTA event.

Jabeur’s victory comes at the perfect time, with Wimbledon beginning in just a week. However, the Tunisian is yet to make it beyond the second round of the tournament in three previous attempts.

Rebecca Welch becomes first female referee appointed to EFL’s National Group list

Rebecca Welch has become the first female referee to be appointed to the English Football League’s National Group list for the men’s professional game.

In April, Welch became the first woman to take charge of a Football League match when she officiated Port Vale’s victory over Harrogate.

Welch joins Simon Mather, Andrew Kitchen and Tom Reeves in being promoted to the list.

Alice Dearing set to become first black British swimmer to compete in Olympics

Marathon swimmer Alice Dearing is set to be the first black woman to compete for Great Britain in an Olympic swimming event.

The 24-year-old finished fourth at the final 10km qualification event in Portugal on Saturday to seal a spot on the British team.

Speaking of her historic achievement, Dearing said: "It's a shame it's taken until 2021 to happen, but I'm excited to have broken that barrier.”

"I really hope it will inspire thousands more people to look and think 'well she's got Afro hair, she's black and she's not that tall, but she's doing swimming and has made it to the Olympics for Britain', so I can give it a go."

