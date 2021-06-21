Pokémon GO – Shiny Corsola set to make debut appearance

Niantic are continuing to offer new Shiny variants to trainers as Corsola is set to be given a glittering form in Pokemon GO.

The augmented reality (AR) franchise has become one of the most successful grossing mobile games in recent years, with a vast number of events run throughout the course of each calendar year to ensure that players are always being rewarded with new and fresh content.

The Season of Legends event has been running for some time and is now beginning to wind down ahead of the infamous GO Fest 2021. It will run over the course of two days and the focus will be on capturing rare Pokémon, as well as competing in raids.

With the release of Pokémon Air Adventures, a travel program in Japan that features Pokémon-inspired planes and will be encouraging travel plans during the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of that, Corsola, the Coral Pokemon discovered in the Johto region, will be featured as part of the upcoming promotion. However, at this stage, the Ghost-type has not been available as a Shiny. But that is about to change.

Shiny Corsola is coming to Pokémon GO

Niantic announced, that finally, Corsola will be available in a Shiny variant. As seen on other Pokémon games, it appears in a baby blue colour as opposed to its traditional pink exterior.

Via Pokémon GO's official blog, the developer's said: "Shiny Corsola will also be appearing in Pokémon GO for the first time starting July 22! Corsola can be encountered only in certain regions. If you're lucky, you might soon find a Shiny Corsola! There is no time limit planned for this appearance, so when you're able to travel to a region where Corsola appears in the wild, you can venture out to search for a Shiny one!"

As well as this, Pikachu will be available to capture wearing an Okinawan kariyushi shirt and will only be available in certain regions.

Whether UK players will be able to capture both without having to travel, remains to be seen. Nevertheless, it is exciting to see a new Shiny added to Pokémon GO.

