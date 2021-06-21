West Bromwich Albion transfer news: Fresh twist emerges regarding the future of 21-year-old ace

When you consider just how inconsistent West Bromwich Albion were during the previous campaign, it is hardly a shock that the club have recently decided to part ways with a host of players.

The likes of Hal Robson-Kanu, Kyle Edwards, Andy Lonergan and Kamil Grosicki are all set to leave club when their current deals expire at the end of June.

Meanwhile, the Baggies will also wave goodbye to loanees Okay Yokuslu, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Mbaye Diagne as they are set to rejoin their parent-clubs.

Another individual who has been heavily linked with a permanent exit from West Brom this month is Rekeem Harper.

The midfielder, who is a product of the club's youth academy, has become the subject of a great deal of interest from Ipswich Town.

A recent report from TWTD revealed that the Tractor Boys were set to pay West Brom a figure believed to be in the region of £500,000 in order to secure the services of Harper.

However, a fresh update has now emerged regarding the midfielder's future at the Hawthorns.

According to the Express & Star, West Brom have delayed Harper's departure in order to give their new manager the opportunity to watch him in training before making a call on whether to sell him to Ipswich.

Valerien Ismael is currently the front-runner for the Baggies job after it was revealed last week that the club had made an approach for the Barnsley manager.

The Frenchman is expected to be appointed this week with West Brom deciding to pay the Tykes a compensation fee of £2m.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is a wise decision by the Baggies as Ismael may have a different stance regarding Harper and thus cashing in on the midfielder before the 45-year-old's arrival would have been naïve.

After struggling for game-time during the first-half of the 2020/21 campaign, Harper was loaned out by West Brom to Birmingham City earlier this year.

A lack of consistency during his time at St Andrew's resulted in him averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.21 in the Championship.

With West Brom set to play in this division next season, there is no guarantee that Harper will be able to cope with the competitiveness that the second-tier is famed for.

Taking this into consideration, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Ismael decides to sell the 21-year-old to Ipswich after watching him in action as he will be keen to put his own stamp on the Baggies' squad.

