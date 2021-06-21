Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount could miss England's Euro 2020 clash with the Czech Republic on Tuesday night.

Mount and Chilwell to isolate

The FA revealed in an official statement on Monday evening that the Chelsea duo will be isolating as a precaution after Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement read: “As a precaution at this time and in consultation with Public Health England, Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after interaction with Scotland player Billy Gilmour at Friday’s match.

"The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team, pending further discussions with Public Health England.

Manchester City bid £100m for Harry Kane (Football Terrace)

Doubts for Czech Republic game

"The entire squad had lateral flow tests on Monday afternoon and all were negative, as was the case with Sunday's UEFA pre-match PCR tests.

"We will continue to follow all COVID-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime, while remaining in close contact with Public Health England."

The Telegraph promptly reported that Mount and Chilwell would miss the Czech Republic game as a result.

Interaction with Gilmour

Footage shows both Mount and Chilwell interacting with their Blues teammate after the full-time whistle on Friday, which might explain why they have been told to isolate as a precaution.

The news will throw a spanner in the works as Gareth Southgate prepares for a group game that could dictate how deep into the tournament England are able to push this summer.

Mount has become a regular fixture under Southgate in recent years and started behind Harry Kane during the Croatia and Scotland games.

Spanner in the works for Southgate

By contrast, Chilwell has hitherto played second fiddle to Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw, but could well have been another option for Southgate on the back of an impressive debut year at Chelsea.

It remains to be seen how long Chilwell and Mount will be forced to isolate, but it seems as though we won't be aware of the duration until discussions with Public Health England are concluded.

It is the latest COVID-related incident to impact Euro 2020 with players like Sergio Busquets and Joao Cancelo missing out on games, though, in their instances, they turned back positive tests.

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

Southgate and the rest of the England squad will now go about their preparations for the Czech Republic clash without Chilwell and Mount, potentially adjusting their approach as a result.

We wish Gilmour all the best and hope that these precautions ensure that the virus doesn't spread any further throughout the tournament.

1 of 26 Jordan Pickford began his career at which club? Everton Sunderland Newcastle Middlesbrough

News Now - Sport News