Exclusive: Major problem identified with 'limited' Tottenham striker target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Southampton striker Danny Ings has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer but former Premier League manager Les Reed has questioned how long the England international has left at the top level of the game.

Man City make record-breaking proposal for Harry Kane! Hear all about it on The Football Terrace...

What's the latest transfer news involving Danny Ings?

According to The Sunday Mirror -16/5; page 73 as per Spurs Web, Tottenham are one of the sides who are interested in signing goal poacher Ings from Southampton this summer.

Previous reports from Eurosport in January have also suggested that Daniel Levy is monitoring Ings' situation at the South Coast outfit amid a lack of clarity over his contract situation. His current deal is set to expire in 2022.

What has Les Reed said about Ings to Spurs?

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, former Charlton boss Reed has suggested that despite Ings' proven goalscoring ability, the 28-year-old may not be the best fit for Spurs.

Reed said, "Future potential for Danny [Ings] is limited in terms of how long would he be able to deliver at that level, but then you would be looking at a younger player with perhaps not so much of a proven track record."

How many goals has Ings scored this season?

In 26 Premier League starts for Southampton this season, Ings bagged 12 goals and four assists, whilst being credited with two man of the match awards by WhoScored.

The former Liverpool forward was central to the Saints' attacking play this season as their main threat on goal. He averaged 2 shots per game which is the most of any Southampton player.

His partnership with Che Adams was also apparent throughout the campaign and the pair produced a combined 30 goal contributions in the Premier League.

Ings' connection with Adams could be something Levy takes into account if he needs to find a new partner for Heung Min Son, amid speculation over Harry Kane's future.

1 of 15 What was Tottenham's heaviest victory in the Premier League last season? 6-1 5-2 3-0 4-0

Could he be Harry Kane's replacement?

Fabrizio Romano has claimed Manchester City have tabled a £100m offer for Kane, and while Spurs currently have no intention of selling, the striker's desire to leave the club has been widely reported.

Tottenham may be forced into a corner before the summer is over and Levy needs to consider potential replacements.

Ings has a proven goalscoring ability that is essential to filling Kane's position at the head of Spurs' attack, as he has a Premier League record of 55 goals in 140 appearances.

However, his injury record suggests he may not fit the bill. According to Transfermarkt, Ings missed 61 days this season with three separate injuries, equating to seven games unavailable. He also suffered two serious long-term injuries during a troubled spell with Liverpool.

Spurs could be better off looking for a player with less injury problems, but a similar strike rate to the England international. Especially when combined with his fitness issues, at 28 his age could also be an issue and Reed is right that he may not have too long left at the top level.

News Now - Sport News