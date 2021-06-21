Celtic latest news: Dermot Desmond admires hugely experienced figure who could come back

Celtic are lining up a dramatic move to bring Gordon Strachan back to the club in an adversary role, according to a report in the print edition of The Scottish Sun (page 65).

England FLOP against Scotland at the Euros! Hear full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What's the latest Celtic news?

Having finally appointed Ange Postecoglou as Neil Lennon's replacement, the club are reportedly looking to bring more expertise in the world of Scottish football to work alongside him.

Manchester City's Football Partnerships and Pathways Manager Fergal Harkin is believed to have snubbed the chance to move to Celtic as the club's director of football, meaning there is space for a senior adviser to come in.

With that in mind, Strachan is thought to be a candidate as he is admired by the club's major shareholder Dermot Desmond, following his successful stint as manager between 2005 and 2009.

How many trophies did Strachan win as Celtic manager?

Brought in as a replacement for Martin O'Neill in 2005, Strachan led the club to three Scottish Premiership titles as well as a Scottish Cup and two League Cups.

Hugely experienced in Scottish football, the 64-year-old has been working as Dundee's technical advisor since July 2019, so would appear to be a natural fit.

What happened to Richard Hughes?

Former Scotland international midfielder Richard Hughes was heavily linked with a similar role while Eddie Howe was in talks with Celtic, though GIVEMESPORT were able to reveal earlier this month that he had doubts about undertaking the job in Glasgow.

Given Hughes and Harkin have both been touted as potential options for the post, it would seem as if Celtic are looking to fill that position as part of this summer's rebuild.

Has Strachan been linked with a return before?

When Neil Lennon resigned from his job in February, The Athletic revealed both Strachan and O'Neill had turned down approaches from Celtic during the autumn of 2020.

1 of 15 Who scored Celtic's first goal of the season? Mohamed Elyounoussi Odsonne Edouard Kristoffer Ajer James Forrest

What has Strachan said about Desmond?

Speaking to Football Pass in February, Strachan talked up Desmond's ability to calmly make decisions even when under pressure.

"It's a club that's never panicked and it's a club led by Dermot who's not a daft person whatsoever," he said (via The Daily Record).

"It's amazing why his businesses are so good, he doesn't listen about finances on Sky News and think 'Oh Jeez, I'd better sell some businesses because Tom Bloggs from some company is telling me the whole world is going to collapse'.

"He just goes 'wait a minute, I have an idea of what is going on here because I have been doing this for a long time.'"

Read More - Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News