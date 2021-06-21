Birmingham City news: Blues eyeing up summer swoop for Gillingham ace Jordan Graham

Birmingham City were handed a much-needed boost last week after it was revealed that their transfer embargo had been lifted.

A report from the Birmingham Mail outlined that the club are now free to buy and sell players this summer.

With Blues manager Lee Bowyer keen to put his own stamp on his squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, it will be intriguing to see whether he is able to build a team which is capable of thriving in the Championship.

Whereas Birmingham are currently able to call upon the services of Jeremie Bela and Jonathan Leko, they could be about to bolster their options in this particular position by swooping for a player who delivered a host of promising displays in the third-tier last season.

According to the Birmingham Mail, the Blues are reportedly still interested in signing Gillingham winger Jordan Graham this summer.

The 26-year-old, who was initially linked with a move to St Andrew's in April, is set to move on to pastures new this summer.

Despite being offered a new contract by Gillingham, Graham decided to reject this particular deal and thus will become a free agent next month.

A stand-out performer for Gillingham during the previous campaign, the winger managed to find the back of the net on 13 occasions in all competitions and provided his team-mates with nine assists in 44 appearances.

Having illustrated that he is more than capable of delivering the goods in League One, Graham may now feel as if it is time to test himself at a higher level and thus he could be tempted by a move to Birmingham.

However, the Blues could potentially face competition from Hull City for Graham's signature as Grant McCann's side have held a long-term interest in the winger.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Bowyer tried to sign Graham on several occasions during his time in charge of Charlton, it is hardly a surprise that the former Ipswich Town loanee has emerged as a target for Birmingham.

Incredibly consistent last season, the winger managed to average an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.05 in League One as he provided an abundance of creativity for his side.

More than comfortable whilst in possession of the ball, Graham led the way at Gillingham in terms of key passes per game (1.9) and dribbles completed per match (1.2).

Providing that Birmingham are able to convince him to make the move to St Andrew's, it wouldn't be a shock if Graham hits the ground running in the Championship as he clearly possesses a great deal of talent which could be nurtured by Bowyer.

