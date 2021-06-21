Jaime Munguia wants his next fight to be against Gabriel Rosado after disposing of Kamil Szeremeta on Saturday night.

Munguia put Gennady Golovkin, Jermall Charlo and the rest of the middleweight division on notice when he outclassed former world title challenger Szeremeta at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

The former WBO super-welterweight champion, with his trainer, the former super-featherweight champion Erik Morales in his corner, proved too much of a handful for his more experienced opponent.

The former European middleweight champion manfully absorbed punch after punch from the fleet-footed 24-year-old until the bell rang at the end of the sixth round as he collapsed wearily onto his stool.

Munguia, who took his record to 37-0 (30 KOs), paid tribute to Szeremeta.

“I was surprised at his ability to take punishment,” Munguia said to DAZN. “He has all my respect because he could take a lot of punishment.

"I was really trying to work my offense in this fight and try different things.

"Then I began to pressure him and change the distance at which I fought.”

1 of 20 Where was Canelo Alvarez born? Mexico City Guadalajara Puerto Vallarta Tijuana

The 24-year-old Mexican may still be at the early stages of his career but believes he has already done enough to earn a title fight.

But if Munguia doesn't get his wish, it looks like he has another opponent in mind he'd be willing to face.

He'd like to get his hands on Gabriel Rosado, who knocked out the previously unbeaten Bektemir Melikuziev on the undercard.

“Hopefully, I can fight for a world title at the end of this year," he added. "If not, I would like to fight Gabriel Rosado."

Read more: Canelo Alvarez congratulates Anderson Silva after Brazilian shocks Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

News Now - Sport News