Sheffield United transfer news: Update surfaces regarding club's pursuit of Premier League prospect

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the summer transfer window now open for Championship clubs, it will be intriguing to see whether Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic decides to make any drastic changes to his squad.

The Blades parted ways with four players earlier this month and are currently locked in negotiations with Kean Bryan over a new deal for the defender.

Yet to agree to fresh terms at Bramall Lane, the 24-year-old current contract is set to expire later this month and he was recently linked with a move to German side Schalke.

However, regardless of whether Bryan opts to call time on his stint with the Blades, Jokanovic could potentially be in the market for a new central defender as he looks to provide some added competition for the likes of John Egan, Chris Basham and Jack O'Connell.

According to The Star, United are still reportedly interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Dion Sanderson on a permanent deal after initially being linked with a move earlier this year.

The 21-year-old, whose current deal at Molineux is set to run until 2022, spent the previous campaign on loan at Sunderland.

Whilst Sanderson was unable to prevent the Black Cats from suffering defeat at the hands of Lincoln City in the play-offs due to a back injury, he did illustrate some real signs of promise during his time at the club.

After making 26 league appearances for Sunderland, the defender was named as the club's Young Player of the Season by their supporters.

With the Black Cats looking to secure Sanderson's services this summer, United will need to act decisively if they are to seal a deal.

A report from Football Insider in March revealed that Wolves could be willing to sell the defender for a fee believed to be in the region of £2m.

1 of 20 Who won the 2020/21 Premier League title? Liverpool Manchester United Manchester City Chelsea

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be somewhat of a masterstroke by Jokanovic as Sanderson unquestionably possesses the potential to become a classy operator at this level.

A key player for Sunderland last season, the six-foot two inch defender averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.72 in the third-tier and ranked in the top-five at the Stadium of Light for clearances (2.7 per game) and blocks (0.5 per game).

Providing that he is able to adapt to life in the Championship, there is no reason why Sanderson cannot help the Blades achieve a relative amount of success during the upcoming campaign.

The defender's arrival could also force Egan, Basham and O'Connell to step up their performance levels which will have a positive impact on the club's fortunes.

Read More - Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News